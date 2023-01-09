 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Monday Jan 09, 2023

North West takes a jibe at her mum Kim Kardashian for wearing 'Yeezy'?

North West seemingly threw a shade at her mum Kim Kardashian for wearing Yeezy which is Kanye West's brand.

Kim and Kanye's oldest daughter recently used an old clip of her aunt Kourtney Kardashian to poke fun at her mum.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, the nine-year-old posted a video of her lip-syncing to audio from a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Looking adorable in braided hair and ‘Yeezus’ shirt, North mouthed: “'I pretty much started this entire family. No one would be anywhere or anything without me.”

The audio was from an old video of the reality show when the ladies of the family dressed up as other member of the family during a “team building activity”.

Kourtney who dressed up his mother Kris Jenner, delivered a couple of hilarious phrases.

“Khloé, you can sit here, but I'm really not into those shoes,' she said to her mum who was dressed up as Khloe Kardashian.

“C'mon. We're stepping it up. We're stepping it up. This is 2019, guys. We're stepping it up,” she continued.

Taking a jibe at Kim, Kourtney said: “My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists who put me in sweats and leggings. Just like that effortless look, you know? But it's really a lot of effort.”

