Prince Harry's gesture reveals how he feels about William's wife Kate Middleton

Prince Harry talked about many of his royals relatives from his father King Charles to his brother Prince William in his tell-all chat in new interview.



However, a body language expert has noticed Harry's telling gesture that hinted how he really feels about the Princess of Wales in his ITV chat.

According to Judi, Harry's gesture were not supporting his words during the interview, suggesting that the Duke still feels about the princess of Wales' good and friendly nature.

The Duke spoke to ITV’s Tom Bradby for the first of four primetime interviews about his controversial memoir Spare which aired ahead of the book’s launch on Tuesday.



In the interview promoting the headline-hitting autobiography, Bradby said the impression was that his brother William and sister-in-law Kate did not get on “almost from the get-go” with his wife Meghan, to which Harry replied: “Yeah, fair.”

Speaking about his wife, Harry suggested there was a lot of “stereotyping” that even he was “guilty of” at the beginning of his relationship.

And according to body language expert Judi James, Harry gestures were often conflicting, but his features "softened" when talking about Kate.



Judi told the Mirror: "There was an air of tragedy about Harry’s body language during this long and deeply revealing interview. He ended with verbal assurances that he was ‘the happiest I have been’, and that he had ‘made peace with a lot of what’s happened’. In true US style he claimed to be in a ‘good head space’ and that any discussions with his family now wouldn’t leave any ‘lingering’ thoughts."

The expert continued that Harry used conflicting body language signals that made many of his emotions still look rather raw. His gestures and his sound-bites and the way he swerved away from some more difficult topics or used non-specific claims suggested anger, resentment and righteousness. But there were also moments when he leaked out more spontaneous signals of love and even humour and fun."