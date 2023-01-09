 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Kartik Aaryan gears up to co-produce Shehzada
Kartik Aaryan gears up to co-produce Shehzada 

Kartik Aaryan has established his place in B-town through his remarkable acting skills. Now, he has decided to polish his production skills, which is why he has joined Shehzada as a co-producer. 

Shehzada is Hindi adaptation of Telugu action drama "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" starring Allu Arjun as a lead actor. Makers announced on Monday that Kartik will also be on board of producers.

"It's been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it's become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film. Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and 'Shehzada' is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer." They said in their press conference, as reported by Times of India.

Helmed by David Dhawan, starring Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar, the film will be out in theatres on February 10. 

More From Showbiz:

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’
‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival
Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'

Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'
Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday

Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow
Sonu Nigam responds to 'Bollywood Boycott Movement'

Sonu Nigam responds to 'Bollywood Boycott Movement'
Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani
Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look

Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur visit Alia-Ranbir's home to meet 'Raha'

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur visit Alia-Ranbir's home to meet 'Raha'

Honey Singh appreciates Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave

Honey Singh appreciates Uorfi Javed for being fearless and brave
Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are elated to welcome their first child!

Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal are elated to welcome their first child!