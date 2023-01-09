 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Uday Chopra makes a revelation about Hrithik Roshan assisting in choosing name ‘Darr’
Uday Chopra makes a revelation about Hrithik Roshan assisting in choosing name ‘Darr’

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Darr will complete thirty years of release pretty soon.

A twitter user decided to take a trip down memory lane where Uday Chopra is in a conversation with his father Yash Chopra, making revelation that Hrithik Roshan helped him pick the name ‘Darr.’

He also revealed that the film was inspired by a 1989 Australian feature starring Sam Neill, Nicole Kidman and Billy Zane. In conversation, he revisits past and recalls, “The fact about Darr, the way it started off is Hrithik and me were seeing a movie once, a very less known movie called Dead Calm. We saw the video of the film and decided to make Adi [his brother, Aditya Chopra] see it, just to show it's a very good film. Adi saw the film and he loved it instantly. That is the inspiration for Darr that actually came about."

He further added, "In fact, the title Darr is the title that Hrithik had kept for a movie that he had actually made, an amateur film that he had shot. It was Hrithik’s title and Adi when he decided on making this film, he told Hrithik that I am going to use this title because it suits very well."

More From Showbiz:

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'
Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’
Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See

Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See
‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival
Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'

Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'
Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday

Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan': Trailer dropping tomorrow
Sonu Nigam responds to 'Bollywood Boycott Movement'

Sonu Nigam responds to 'Bollywood Boycott Movement'
Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani

Siddharth Malhotra changes the topic when asked about his marriage with Kiara Advani
Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look

Anushka Ranjan responds to pregnancy rumours through a picture: Take a look
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur visit Alia-Ranbir's home to meet 'Raha'

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur visit Alia-Ranbir's home to meet 'Raha'