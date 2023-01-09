Prince Harry wishes Kate Middleton a very happy birthday?

Some members of the royal family normally share greetings with each other and also exchange happy birthday messages in private, but Prince Harry's shocking claims about the Prince and Princess of Wales suggest it won't continue anymore.



However, King Charles and Camilla have shared their best wishes with Kate Middleton as she marked her 41st birthday on January 9 (today) amid the Duke's series of bombshell interviews overnight.

In his memoir Spare, Harry has now laid bare the reality of his relationship with Kate and William, suggesting he has no good words for his brother and sister-in-law. And, the Duke does not seem to wish the mother-of-three on her bid day.



Kate Middleton began dating William in 2003, after meeting him at the University of St Andrews. Soon after, she met Harry. The Duke has now revealed how he had worries about Princess Kate taking his brother away from him.



The royal father of two tried to make it clear that how he 'consoled' himself by thinking about the fun they would all enjoy together in the future. However, he claims he was left stunned when in November 2010, he learned his brother had proposed to Kate.

In the early years of his brother's relationship with Kate, Harry refers to his fear she would 'take Willy away'.

Meanwhile, he claimed he was 'never' invited over for dinner while living opposite them at Kensington Palace. He said he only learned of the engagement when it was announced to the public.

Harry also opened up on Princess Diana's famous engagement ring, adding that he never gave William their mother's precious piece of jewelry to give to Kate Middleton - and had been holding onto it ever since her death.

After their engagement, he said he was left thinking about his own bachelorhood, and his desire to settle down only grew stronger. He confessed he had always felt he would be the first to get married.

Despite this all, some think Harry still feels about Kate and keeps a soft corner for him in his heart, while Kate always considers Harry his brother and wants him to reconcile with William to continue their brotherly relationship.