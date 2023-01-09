 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wishes Kate Middleton a very happy birthday?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Some members of the royal family normally share greetings with each other and also exchange happy birthday messages in private, but Prince Harry's shocking claims about the Prince and Princess of Wales suggest it won't continue anymore.

However, King Charles and Camilla have shared their best wishes with Kate Middleton as she marked her 41st birthday on January 9 (today) amid the Duke's series of bombshell interviews overnight. 

In his memoir Spare, Harry has now laid bare the reality of his relationship with Kate and William, suggesting he has no good words for his brother and sister-in-law. And, the Duke does not seem to wish the mother-of-three on her bid day.

Kate Middleton began dating William in 2003, after meeting him at the University of St Andrews. Soon after, she met Harry. The Duke has now revealed how he had worries about Princess Kate taking his brother away from him.

The royal father of two tried to make it clear that how he 'consoled' himself by thinking about the fun they would all enjoy together in the future. However, he claims he was left stunned when in November 2010, he learned his brother had proposed to Kate. 

In the early years of his brother's relationship with Kate, Harry refers to his fear she would 'take Willy away'.

Meanwhile, he claimed he was 'never' invited over for dinner while living opposite them at Kensington Palace. He said he only learned of the engagement when it was announced to the public.

Harry also opened up on Princess Diana's famous engagement ring, adding that he never gave William their mother's precious piece of jewelry to give to Kate Middleton - and had been holding onto it ever since her death.

After their engagement, he said he was left thinking about his own bachelorhood, and his desire to settle down only grew stronger. He confessed he had always felt he would be the first to get married.

Despite this all, some think Harry still feels about Kate and keeps a soft corner for him in his heart, while Kate always considers Harry his brother and wants him to reconcile with William to continue their brotherly relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Billy Bush meant no harm when he made inappropriate joke on Kendall Jenner: Insider

Billy Bush meant no harm when he made inappropriate joke on Kendall Jenner: Insider

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘retreat from spotlight’ after ‘Spare’: Omid Scobie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘retreat from spotlight’ after ‘Spare’: Omid Scobie
Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Prince Harry reveals his reaction to King Charles' decision to marry Camilla

Prince Harry reveals his reaction to King Charles' decision to marry Camilla
Britney Spears drops cute reel amid reports singer is trying to conceive a baby

Britney Spears drops cute reel amid reports singer is trying to conceive a baby

Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markle's defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson 'horrific' article

Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markle's defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson 'horrific' article
Kylie Jenner flaunts her natural beauty as she ditches her glam makeup routine

Kylie Jenner flaunts her natural beauty as she ditches her glam makeup routine

Tom Cruise ‘commitment to craft’ made people go to theaters after pandemic

Tom Cruise ‘commitment to craft’ made people go to theaters after pandemic
Prince Harry's gesture reveals how he feels about William's wife Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's gesture reveals how he feels about William's wife Kate Middleton
‘Damage had already been done’, Prince Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed

‘Damage had already been done’, Prince Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed
North West takes a jibe at her mum Kim Kardashian for wearing 'Yeezy'?

North West takes a jibe at her mum Kim Kardashian for wearing 'Yeezy'?
Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’

Prince Harry talks about his severed ties with Prince William: ‘not texting’