Monday Jan 09 2023
Prince Harry reveals his reaction to King Charles' decision to marry Camilla

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry reveals his reaction to King Charles' decision to marry Camilla

Prince Harry wore his heart on his sleeve to talk about his father Charles marrying Queen Consort Camilla.

During his conversation with Tom Brady, the Duke of Sussex on Sunday admitted he and his brother initially asked their father to not marry.

However, Prince Harry confessed that his father seemed ‘to be very happy’ with Camilla.

The ITV host asked Harry about his say on his father tying the knot with Camilla.

"100%? Um, you know, William and I wanted our father to be happy and he seemed to be very, very happy with her. We asked him not to get married." He added: "He chose to and that's his decision. But the two of them were and remain very happy together."

Tom responded: "Well, because I mean, not peace with them being happy, but lots of people who might be in your circumstances, whose childhood had played out in the way you have, might not be happy about it and you, I'm just saying, the message of the book seems to be that you are genuinely happy about it?"

Harry agreed: “Yeah. I think there's probably a lot of people who, after watching the documentary and reading the book, will go, how could you ever forgive your family for what they've done?

"I said, forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” he added.

