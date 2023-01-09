 
entertainment
Billy Bush meant no harm when he made inappropriate joke on Kendall Jenner: Insider

Billy Bush did not mean it when he cracked a sexual joke on Kendall Jenner's appearance in leaked audio, claimed source.

An insider told Page Six that that the radio and television host made a vulgar remark on The Kardashians star's Halloween costume during a taping of Extra.

“There was no malicious intent on Bush’s part as he was working through material in the show’s normal creative process,” a source told the outlet.

For the unversed, Bush was standing in front of a wall of celebrities dressed in Halloween costumes with Jenner’s image in the middle when he cracked the joke as per Daily Beast.

Jenner was dressed as one of the characters from the Toy Story franchise, Jesse, in the image on the wall, to which Bush said, "Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies."

On this, the people in the room erupted in laughter as per the outlet, which also obtained the audio.

Standing by Bush, a spokesperson from Telepictures, which produces Extra, issued a statement to Variety about the leaked audio.

“As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter," they said

“In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television,” the statement added.

