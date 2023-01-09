Emily Ratajkowski turns up heat as she slips into red bold outfit for sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski sent temperatures soaring as she slipped into a sizzling bright red bikini while hitting a beach for a late afternoon photo session.

The 31-year-old model and actress looked incredible in a bikini as she soaked up the sun in a revealing hot bikini that showed off her ample cleavage and toned legs.

Her sultry outfit was teamed with a pair of pale blue jeans with rips on the thighs and knees. She parted her dark brown hair in the middle, and it fell to the middle of her back.

Her social media shots came after she said she 'attracts the worst men' after her split from notorious womanizer Pete Davidson and ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Speaking on her High Low podcast the Blurred Lines beauty said: 'That's what I hate with dating … men in particular.

'They're like, 'OK, yes, you're special. You've done it.' And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don't know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you.

Photo credits: DailyMail

'They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one. And it's so f**ked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and… what it means for their own identity.'

'I said to my girlfriend, 'I feel like I attract the worst men,' she continued.

'Sometimes I'm like, 'f**k.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.'

Pete and Emily's romance ended just after Christmas.

'Their fling has moved into the friends zone [and that's] fine with both of them,' a source told Page Six.