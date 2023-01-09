Rain, snowfall expected in parts of country tomorrow

A man holds an umbrella as he walks through floodwaters during heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain and snowfall in different parts of Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) between January 10-11.



According to a statement issued by the (PMD), rain and snowfall are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 11 to 13.

In Balochistan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh and Pishin likely to receive showers and snowfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

"Moderate rain is also expected in Islamabad, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Kohat Bannu and Peshawar, and some parts of Punjab including Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sahiwal and Lahore from 11th to 13th January," said PMD.



It further said that light rain may hit Makran coast, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal, and Pakpattan on January 11 and 12.

"Temperature is likely to fall significantly during and after the spell," it added.

Impact

PMD, in its statement, also advised the concerned authorities to remain on "alert" lest any untoward situation occurs during the forecast period.

Heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from January 11 to 13.

"Possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan can’t be ruled out", the statement read. PMD also advised the tourists in the following areas to take precautionary measures and stay safe.

"Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell", the statement read. However, it also underlined the possible benefits of the rain in parts of Punjab and KP.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and KP, said PMD.