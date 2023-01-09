Nicola Thorp compares Prince William to Will Smith calling him ‘Fresh Prince of Wales’

Prince William branded "the Fresh Prince of Wales" for allegedly physically attacking Prince Harry over an argument on Meghan Markle.

Nicola Thorp took to Twitter to share her two cents on the Duke of Sussex’s claims that his brother called the Suits alum “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and knocked him down on the floor.

"The people who clutched their pearls at the Will Smith slap had better be giving the same energy to the Fresh Prince of Wales,” the British actor and broadcaster tweeted.

She added in another tweet: "Watch how people will twist this into Harry being at fault for speaking about getting physically attacked, rather than William being at fault for doing it in the first place."

Thorp linked William’s physical confrontation with Harry to Will Smith's headline making incident when he slapped Chris Rock during 2022 Academy Awards.

In his new memoir Spare, Harry penned about his elder brother, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me.”

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” he added.

“I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."