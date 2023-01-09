 
entertainment
Monday Jan 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Thorp compares Prince William to Will Smith calling him ‘Fresh Prince of Wales’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 09, 2023

Nicola Thorp compares Prince William to Will Smith calling him ‘Fresh Prince of Wales’
Nicola Thorp compares Prince William to Will Smith calling him ‘Fresh Prince of Wales’

Prince William branded "the Fresh Prince of Wales" for allegedly physically attacking Prince Harry over an argument on Meghan Markle.

Nicola Thorp took to Twitter to share her two cents on the Duke of Sussex’s claims that his brother called the Suits alum “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” and knocked him down on the floor.

"The people who clutched their pearls at the Will Smith slap had better be giving the same energy to the Fresh Prince of Wales,” the British actor and broadcaster tweeted.

She added in another tweet: "Watch how people will twist this into Harry being at fault for speaking about getting physically attacked, rather than William being at fault for doing it in the first place."

Thorp linked William’s physical confrontation with Harry to Will Smith's headline making incident when he slapped Chris Rock during 2022 Academy Awards.

In his new memoir Spare, Harry penned about his elder brother, "He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me.”

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” he added.

“I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber steps outside in style amid ‘Nepo baby’ debate

Hailey Bieber steps outside in style amid ‘Nepo baby’ debate
Kerry Katona calls Lucien Laviscount 'charming' as she responds to ‘romance rumors’

Kerry Katona calls Lucien Laviscount 'charming' as she responds to ‘romance rumors’
Prince Harry breaks down in tears while blasting his stepmother Camilla in new interview

Prince Harry breaks down in tears while blasting his stepmother Camilla in new interview
Hugh Jackman 'struggling to stay on track' after losing his father: Insider

Hugh Jackman 'struggling to stay on track' after losing his father: Insider

Shakira unhappy with Gerard Pique's move after reaching agreement in custody battle

Shakira unhappy with Gerard Pique's move after reaching agreement in custody battle
Emily Ratajkowski turns up heat as she slips into red bold outfit for sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski turns up heat as she slips into red bold outfit for sizzling snaps
Billy Bush meant no harm when he made inappropriate joke on Kendall Jenner: Insider

Billy Bush meant no harm when he made inappropriate joke on Kendall Jenner: Insider

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘retreat from spotlight’ after ‘Spare’: Omid Scobie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘retreat from spotlight’ after ‘Spare’: Omid Scobie
Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Prince Harry says he ‘gobbled’ mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox’s home

Prince Harry reveals his reaction to King Charles' decision to marry Camilla

Prince Harry reveals his reaction to King Charles' decision to marry Camilla
Britney Spears drops cute reel amid reports singer is trying to conceive a baby

Britney Spears drops cute reel amid reports singer is trying to conceive a baby

Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markle's defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson 'horrific' article

Prince Harry speaks in Meghan Markle's defense, slams Jeremy Clarkson 'horrific' article