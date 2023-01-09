Hailey Bieber steps outside in style amid ‘Nepo baby’ debate

Hailey Bieber is well-known for her exquisite sense of fashion. She is stunning, and she knows how to carry herself elegantly.

On Sunday evening, she was spotted with her hubby Justin as they headed out for a cheese and wine date night in Beverly Hills.

The married couple opted for a fashionable yet classy look for the night at Wally's, with Hailey opting for a grey sweatshirt and leather trench coat.

Meanwhile, Justin donned his signature shabby-chic style, wearing an oversized t-shirt underneath a baby blue and yellow checkered shirt.

Their appearance on Sunday comes after the model stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6th, 2023, in boyfriend jeans with a studded belt, and a white crop top that simply had ‘Nepo Baby’ imprinted on the front.



The pointed tee comes after New York magazine’s Vulture viral cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have, an article that sparked much debate among many Hollywood stars, per Entertainment Tonight.



