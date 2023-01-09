James Bond star George Lazenby tips Liam Hemsworth to take over the role

James Bond actor George Lazenby thinks Liam Hemsworth should take over the role of 007 in the popular franchise.

Speculations have been on a rise over who will play the secret agent since Daniel Craig announced his departure in 2021 release No Time To Die.

Lazenby, 83, - who played Bond in 1969 – has suggested that the Thor actor, 32, will be a perfect fit for the role.

Speaking to TMZ, the veteran actor praised Hemsworth saying, “he’s crazy enough, arrogant enough, confident enough, ambitious enough to take on the role.”

Lazenby, who took over as Bond after Sean Connery in the 1960s, suggested that the new Bond needs to be someone who resides “under the Commonwealth” so an Australian actor fits the criteria.

“Liam is a good-looking Aussie dude and young enough to continue appearing in the series for years to come while retaining his looks,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Idris Elba and Cillian Murphy are among top contenders to play James Bond.