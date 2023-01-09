 
entertainment
Web Desk

Selena Gomez makes Nicola Peltz birthday more special: Inside pics

Web Desk

Selena Gomez made sure to make her new bestie Nicola Peltz's birthday more special on Saturday.

The Only Murders In The Building star, 30, brought her little sister, Gracie, nine, as her plus one to the celebratory dinner with Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Beckham that was held at Cecconi's Restaurant in Los Angeles.

The Wolves singer was dressed to nines as she wore black straight-leg pants with zippers placed asymmetrically on the legs, a black Ferrari sweatshirt, and a vintage three-strand pearl necklace with a clasp made of crystals or diamonds.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Meanwhile, her 9-year-old sister Gracie rocked a cozy, yet chic, gray cashmere crew neck sweater, a black leather skirt, and thick-soled Mary Janes.

The birthday girl, who turned 28 on January 9, showed off her curves in a sheer black dress with an asymmetrical hem that began at her thigh and ended below her knees.

Meanwhile, a photo of Gracie and Selena kissing Nicola on the cheek at the party shows how close the good friends have become in recent months.

Explaining the post on social media, Selena wrote, 'It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!' to which Nicola replied, 'Omg my sisters!!'

The besties seem to have been inseparable since Nicola hosted a listening party to celebrate the debut of Selena's documentary My Mind and Me in November.

