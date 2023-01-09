 
Janelle Brown says she is 'really happy' after splitting with Kody Brown

Janelle Brown talked about her marriage with Kody Brown in a recent interview and shared that she is very happy after splitting with Kody, as reported by People.

Janelle said that she is very happy about her separation from Kody and it didn't make her heartbroken. She added that she became indifferent about their relationship and didn't care anymore which is why they separated.

Janelle said, "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy. I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

She further added, "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Janelle also said that she doesn't want Kody back in her life. She said, "I know I'm happy, I don't want him to come back."

Kody Brown and Janelle announced their split in December 2022.

