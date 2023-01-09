Priyanka Chopra opts for comfort in brown tracksuit while visiting recording studio

 
Global icon Priyanka Chopra kept it casual in the fashion department in a tracksuit as she arrived at a South London recording studio on Monday, 10 years after trying her hand as a singer.

The White Tiger starlet 42, kept things low-key in a brown tracksuit while keeping warm with a white gilet as well as a black beanie hat and snow boots.

The Bollywood star previously enjoyed a stint in the music industry, when she released her first single, In My City featuring will.i.am, in 2012.

The song was a success in India despite the mixed reviews it garnered from critics. It topped the Hindi pop chart and was given triple platinum certification.

But the single only received 5,000 digital downloads in its first week in the US and did not get any radio airplay.

This was followed by a feature on The Chainsmokers' EDM track Erase and her own track, Exotic, on which she teamed up with Pitbull the next year.

It comes after Priyanka shared a new Instagram photo series capturing special moments as her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti, enjoy their holiday getaway to New Jersey.

