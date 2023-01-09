Britney Spears and Paris Hilton link up at a rare meetup at a Hollywood party

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton were among many A-listers at Hollywood manager Cade Hudson's birthday party at a park in Santa Monica, on Saturday, January 7.

According to Daily Mail, Britney and Paris stayed together during the entire time at the party.

Some celebrities present at the party include, Robert Pattinson, Rachel Zoe, Edward Norton, Suki Waterhouse, Hayden Panettiere, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Darren Criss, Ashley Benson, Ryan Phillippe, and Demi Lovato.

In the comments section, Paris was accused of photoshopping them together when she posted the picture on Instagram, however the Paris in Love reality star has denied the "ridiculous" allegations that she photoshopped Britney into a photo.



