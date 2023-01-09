Andrew Tate's lawyer claims police have 'no evidence' for allegations against his clients

Andrew Tate's lawyer, in new interview, has claimed that Romanian police have no evidence to back their allegations of rape and human trafficking against his clients.



In conversation with Romanian online newspaper Gandul, Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac has claimed that the former kickboxer's online persona does not reflect who he really is.

He added that character someone like the American-British influencer portrays on social media could not be 'used as evidence in a criminal trial'.

The former professional kickboxer, 36, was detained in Romania last month as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Vidineac said it took the Tate brothers 'some time to understand' why they were in custody, and that there was no evidence to support the allegations, that also include organised criminal activity.



To a question about the rape allegations brought by a woman from Moldova, Vidineac said that “there is no evidence” other than the victim’s statement.

The lawyer specified that two counts of rape are alleged, against one of the Tate brothers, but did not specify which of the brothers it was.

“We stay day and night to be able to put together the puzzle of the elements of the charges presented by the prosecutor,” Vidineac said.

“There is not a single piece of evidence, other than the victim’s statement, that would lead to the idea that any crime of rape was committed,” he added.

On the other allegations, Vidineac also claims there is no evidence for human trafficking or organized crime.



“From my point of view, there is no evidence there either, and I am talking about evidence that leads, by itself or directly, to the formation of an opinion of reasonable suspicion on the commission of acts provided for and punished by criminal law. In this case, we are talking about human trafficking and an organized criminal group.”

Andrew Tate's lawyer has also detailed that the Tate brothers did not understand the translation given in court, and that the defense asked to have a new translator brought in.



“The Tate brothers signaled on several occasions that they did not understand the translation and looked at the defense quite scared, questioning: what is happening, what is being talked about?



“I intervened twice, both myself and my colleague Adrian Săndulescu, to request the court to change the translator, since the defendants do not faithfully or even generally understand the accusations brought against them.”

Concluding the interview, the lawyer also spoke about Andrew Tate’s social media presence and recent posts, saying: "I would like to say one more thing.”

Vidineac added: "This is a matter supported by my clients, which I personally believe, they made me believe – the difference between character and person. We live in a reality of 2023 in which various people promote themselves, as characters, on social media, promoting an image, a product, an idea."

Vidineac's comments - in a video with translated subtitles posted on Andrew Tate's Twitter account - came after Romanian authorities seized four more luxury cars on Thursday ahead of a court appearance in Bucharest on Tuesday, after 11 vehicles were previously taken in raids.