Prince Harry believed Diana would ‘reappear’ after ‘faking’ her death

Prince Harry admits he had the hardest time coming to terms with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.



Writing in his book titled ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he had a feeling that his mum faked her death to be away from the drama.

“I just refused to accept that she was gone,” Harry told Anderson Cooper on CBS’s “60 Minutes”

The Duke admitted that he felt his mother “decided to disappear for a time.”

“Maybe this is all part of a plan,” Harry revealed. “I had huge amounts of hope,” adding that William — who is next in line to the British throne — had “similar thoughts.”

Tuesday, Cooper said: “You write in the book, you say, ‘I’d often say it to myself first thing in the morning, maybe this is the day. Maybe this is the day that she’s gonna reappear.’”