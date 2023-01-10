 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Meghan Markle 'sobbed on floor' when Kate asked for Charlotte dress 'remake'

Meghan Markle faced a range of emotions over arguments with Kate Middleton ahead of her wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex 'sobbed' on the floor as the Princess of Wales demanded her daughter, Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress to be remade.

In his book 'Spare', Prince Harry reveals how Meghan was already upset due to her father, Thomas Markle's betrayal when the disturbance with Kate occurred.

Harry reportedly writes in his book Spare: "Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father.

"Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days," according to The Sun.

Harry also accused brother Prince William of "stereotyping" Meghan Markle.

He goes on: "I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had, you know, a very successful career.

"There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning," he noted.

