Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Meghan Markle 'Suits' writers were 'frustrated' as Palace constantly 'changed lines'

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Meghan Markle 'Suits' makers were constantly intervened by the Palace during the filming of the show, says Prince Harry.

In an excerpt from his memoir, The Duke of Sussex reveals the reason Meghan left her beloved acting career after the decision to join the Royal Family.

"Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons," he began.

"A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew - loved Canada," he continued.

He added: "On the other hand life there had become untenable. Especially on set. The show writers were frustrated because they were often advised by the Palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act."

Meghan, however, admitted that she gave up the show happily in an interview with BBC in 2017.

