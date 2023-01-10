 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Late Night with Seth Meyers featuring SS Rajamouli is set to premiere on January 9 (US time zone)
Late Night with Seth Meyers featuring SS Rajamouli is set to premiere on January 9 (US time zone)

SS Rajamouli director RRR is all set to make India proud internationally once again by making his debut appearances on a US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The director will be making his first appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that will premiere on January 9 (US time zone). Furthermore, Alison Williams will be accompanying Rajamouli on the talk show.

The exciting news was shared by film critic J Hurtado via his twitter handle. “Can't make it to the @ChineseTheatres screening of #RRRMovie tomorrow? Don't worry, #SSRajamouli will be guesting on @LateNightSeth so you can still get your SSR fix! Someone record it for us! Wrote J.”

SS together with Ram Charan and Jr NTR is gearing up to attend the Golden Globes Awards 2023. Moreover, the three of them are also attending RRR screening all over the United States.

Ram’s magnum opus is also being screened in the Chinese theatres. RRR’s tickets were sold within 98 seconds at the theatres.

As per IndiaToday, SS Rajamouli’s RRR features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR.  

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos
Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now
Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!

Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!
Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'

Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'
Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'
Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’
Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See

Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See
‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival
Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'

Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'
Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday

Zoya Akhtar shares childhood photo of Farhan Akhtar to wish him 49th birthday