 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are currently enjoying a lovely vacation in Goa with baby Inaaya Naumi.

While having quality time with her family, Soha  is keeping her fans updated with the fun she is having during the trip. The caption on the reel, "Beach days are the best."

Taking it to her Instagram, she posted a reel from Goa's beach. Kunal held his daughter Inaaya in his arms. He wore black shorts with dark sunglasses while Inaaya wore a green swimsuit with a white and green cap. 

And Soha opted a white shirt with denim shorts. She donned a half-messy bun.

Kunal shared pictures with daughter Inaaya on his Instagram. In the photo, both of them soak up the sun.

Kunal wrote, “Best day” in the caption.

On the work front, Soha was last seen in a web series Hush Hush in 2022. along with Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami. 

Kunal got featured in the third season of his web series, Abhay. Kunal will be next seen in Malang 2.


More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now
SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now
Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!

Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!
Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'

Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'
Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'
Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’
Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See

Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See
‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival
Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'

Shehnaaz Gill drops bts photo with Guru Randhawa from upcoming song 'Moon Rise'