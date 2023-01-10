 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Saba Azad pens heartiest birthday wish for BF Hrithik Roshan: See post

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Hrithik Roshan turns 49 years old today
Hrithik Roshan turns 49 years old today

Hrithik Roshan gets heartwarming birthday wish from girlfriend Saba Azad.

Roshan has been receiving birthday wishes from all around. After father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, now Saba has penned down a long detailed note for him as he turns 49 today.

Taking it to her Instagram, she posted a series of goofy picture from their various holidays together. She wrote: “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”.

“You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise you, and you continue to, every day, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre, Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - forever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean, and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being born.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan last featured in film Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. He further has film Fighter in the pipeline next which is set to release on January 25, 2024, reports IndiaToday.

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos
SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now
Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!

Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!
Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'

Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'
Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'

Kartik Aaryan joins Shehzada as 'co-producer'
Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’

Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex accuses him for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’
Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See

Virat Kohli shares wholesome photo with wife Anushka, baby Vamika: See
‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

‘Faraaz’ by Hansal Mehta will be out in theatres in February

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival

Kaifi Khalil turns down rumours of getting injured at the Karachi Eat Festival