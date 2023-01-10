BLACKPINK announces additional shows for 'Born Pink World Tour'

BLACKPINK has surprised their fans by increasing the number of shows in their 'Born Pink’ world tour.



The girl band included four additional shows to perform on the Asia continent, Allkpop reported.

The group tour now includes a performance in Taiwan on March 19th, Singapore on May 14th, and finally Macau on May 20th and 21st.

In October 2022, the ‘Born Pink’ world tour was kicked off after the release of the highly anticipated comeback album of BLACKPINK of the same name.

BLACKPINK has since performed in many cities across Europe and North America. The last performance of the tour is scheduled for June in Oceania.