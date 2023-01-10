 
Prince Harry says Royal Family needs to let ‘truth’ out to have ‘peace’

Prince Harry insisted that the only way possible to have ‘peace’ within the Royal Family is to let the ‘truth’ out.

The Duke of Sussex recently wore his heart on his sleeve to about his struggles with the Firm during his conversation with Michael Strahan.

Prince Harry said: “I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there.

"If you can't rely on truth then I just don't see how peace is possible.

"There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability,” he added,

Prince Harry also talked about his bombshell memoire, titled Spare, as he expressed: “Especially now with two kids, I've always wanted to try to lead by example as much as possible.”

Harry also added: “I think that being honest is kind of the best way forward, living by truth is the most efficient way to live.

"So yes, there are things in the book about my personal life, but with all the things that have been written about me in the last 38 years, most of which have been untrue, I kind of figured, 'where's the boundary now?'" he added.

