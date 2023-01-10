 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ex-flame takes a dig at Meghan Markle amid ‘Spare’ release

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry’s alleged ex-flame Catherine Ommanney, who claimed last year that she had a fling with a young Harry, appeared to take a savage dig at Meghan Markle during a recent TV appearance.

Catherine made headlines late last year when she claimed that she had a brief romance with a 21-year-old Prince Harry when she was 34, and on Tuesday, was invited to talk on Good Morning Britain, upon the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Recalling her alleged romance with Harry, Catherina first shared “He had 20-year-olds around him who wanted to be with him and I listened to him a lot but maybe the others didn't and maybe that's what he needed.”

She was then asked by host Susanna Reid, “Do you think he's found that in Meghan?” to which she replied, “I'm not going to slander Meghan – she's done that enough herself.”

The host then interjected saying, “I'm not suggesting you should slander her I was looking at it in a positive way.”

Catherine then said: “Well you say a positive way, I don't know what he's found in Meghan, I'm just really sad for him and the Royal Family because I don't think he's going to recover from this quickly.”

This comes just as Prince Harry’s book official hit UK bookshelves on January 10, 2023, days after it was leaked online and accidentally released ahead of schedule in Spain.

