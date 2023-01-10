 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter
Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo has recently addressed blue tick re-verification on late comedian’s Twitter account.

On Monday, Kelly took to Twitter and asked Elon Musk to re-verify her late husband’s social media account on the occasion of first death anniversary.

“Hi, Elon Musk – today on the one-year anniversary of Bob’s passing, I saw he’s no longer verified?” wrote the 43-year-old.

She continued, “My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly (friends, please help).”

Bob Saget’s wife reveals why she wants ‘blue tick’ re-verification on Twitter

Revealing the reason, Kelly mentioned that she’s addressed this mainly “because I know Bob would be very bummed about this”.

The wife of late comedian pointed out in a tweet, “He’d say ‘hey if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?”

For the unversed, Bob was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida the day after his show on January 9, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'

The Weeknd reveals his deep connection with 2009 film 'Avatar'

Timothée Chalamet's agent reveals he 'hasn’t auditioned for anything'

Timothée Chalamet's agent reveals he 'hasn’t auditioned for anything'

Austin Butler recalls ‘daunting’ experience of filming ‘Elvis’ during COVID lockdown

Austin Butler recalls ‘daunting’ experience of filming ‘Elvis’ during COVID lockdown
Netflix drops riveting trailer for upcoming ‘You’ Season 4, Part 1

Netflix drops riveting trailer for upcoming ‘You’ Season 4, Part 1
Victoria Beckham faces record business loss of £66 million

Victoria Beckham faces record business loss of £66 million

Prince Harry drinks during interview with Stephen Colbert

Prince Harry drinks during interview with Stephen Colbert
Anna Kendrick gets candid about relationship with dad before his death

Anna Kendrick gets candid about relationship with dad before his death
Prince Harry’s ex-flame takes a dig at Meghan Markle amid ‘Spare’ release

Prince Harry’s ex-flame takes a dig at Meghan Markle amid ‘Spare’ release
Hugh Jackman insists never took steroids to play 'Wolverine'

Hugh Jackman insists never took steroids to play 'Wolverine'
Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie says her brand is ‘very dramatic’

Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie says her brand is ‘very dramatic’
Nicola Peltz Peltz responds to birthday tributes from Beckhams

Nicola Peltz Peltz responds to birthday tributes from Beckhams

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today

Romanian court to rule on Andrew Tate’s challenge to detention today