 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears claps back at 'creepy and weird' photos with Paris Hilton

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

FileFootage

Britney Spears broke her silence about her edited pictures with Paris Hilton as the singer turned down the rumours that she partied with her pal.

The pictures recently made rounds on social media sparking rumours that the Toxic singer celebrated Cade Hudson’s 35th birthday party with Paris.

Clapping back at the peculations, Britney wrote a lengthy caption to clear the air admitting that the photos are a bit “creepy” and “weird”.

"Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party … I haven’t been to a bday party in forever !!!

"And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!! Kind of creepy and weird that no one is talking about that … makes no sense whatsoever !!!” she added.

On the other hand, Paris also hit out at the claims in a since-deleted comment. “To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry,” she wrote.

“So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images.

“Didn't want to even dignify this with a response," she added. "But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous,” she added.

