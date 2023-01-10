King Charles considers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security threat for royal family, UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are persistently attacking his royal relatives, seemingly won't attend King Charles' coronation in May as the Sussexes are being considered as threats to the royal family and the UK, as per a new report.



Some royal experts still think that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a place at the King’s coronation despite the continued fallout from their Netflix documentary, it has been reported.

However, famous writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue believes “it is clear” the Sussexes will not attend King Charles’ coronation.



“They’re a security threat to themselves and to the country,” she told Sky News host Gary Hardgrave.

“And for the next couple of months, I can see them trying to milk this as much as possible.”

Harry has become increasingly concerned for his security since he made ill-judged claims about the killing of Taliban.

Prince Harry was escorted by armed bodyguards as he arrived in New York City to plug his memoir Spare on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday. He was advised by Princess Diana's former bodyguard to beef up security.