 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Young Stunners will be performing at Wireless Music Festival alongside Travis Scott

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Young Stunners all set to ‘stun’ Dubai: Will perform at Wireless Music Festival ft. Travis Scott
Young Stunners all set to ‘stun’ Dubai: Will perform at Wireless Music Festival ft. Travis Scott

Talha Yunus and Talha Anjum, beloved youth singers will be performing at Wireless Music Festival at Dubai alongside Travis Scott. 

Previously, they were scheduled to be performing at Karachi Eat’23 but due to mismanagement they had to cancel their performance last minute. There are no official statements made by the band yet.

Young Stunners concerts have always captivated youth due to element of storytelling in their music. It has always been a source of fun alongside inspiration because they use their personal experiences to make their music.

Their popular songs include Afsaanay, Gumaan, Ye Dunya and Phir Milenge. Their recent song ‘Karachi Lingo’ is out on all streaming platforms. 

More From Showbiz:

Johnny Lever talks about his work in industry over the years: 'Heroes would feel threatened'

Johnny Lever talks about his work in industry over the years: 'Heroes would feel threatened'

Javed Akhtar shares his opinion on 'Besharam Rang' controversy

Javed Akhtar shares his opinion on 'Besharam Rang' controversy
'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' make it to Oscars 2023 reminder list

'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' make it to Oscars 2023 reminder list
Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to tie the knot by the end of 2023: Reports

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to tie the knot by the end of 2023: Reports
Saba Azad pens heartiest birthday wish for BF Hrithik Roshan: See post

Saba Azad pens heartiest birthday wish for BF Hrithik Roshan: See post
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in series 'The Night Manager': See poster
Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan': Trailer out now
Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu enjoy beach day with baby Inaaya: Photos
SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

SS Rajamouli to make his debut appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Farzi': First motion poster out now
Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!

Shahroz Sabzwari, Syra Yousuf's Babylicious trailer comes out tomorrow!
Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'

Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'