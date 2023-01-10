 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Victoria Beckham receives heat over her 'driest' birthday wish for Nicola Peltz

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

File Footage

Victoria Beckham received flak over her “driest” birthday wish for her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz amid rumoured feud.

The fashion designer took to Instagram to share an image with the Transformers actor featuring them sitting on a dining table while having their mouths covered with their hands to hide their smiles.

“Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham,” Victoria captioned the post along with a red heart. “Hope you have a lovely day!!! X”

Even though it seems like a sweet birthday tribute for Nicola, some fans pointed out that Victoria failed to write “Kisses VB” at the end of the caption which she normally does in all her social media posts.

“Didn’t write ‘Kisses VB,’” one fan wrote on the snap while another added that it was the “driest” birthday message “there ever was.”

“So cold have a lovely day,” another user commented while others said that Victoria was being shady with the picture.

“Of course she picked that picture of her,” one user wrote while another quipped, "Very heartful and creative birthday wishes. You really must love her deeply."

"Lol sometimes better not to post,” one commented.

This comes amid reports that Victoria and Nicola still have icy relationship even though they put on a loved-up display at Paris Fashion Week last year.

The alleged fight between the ladies started at Nicola Peltz’ wedding to Brooklyn Beckham when she reportedly refused to wear Victoria Beckham’s designed dress.

Also, it was reported that Victoria allegedly hijacked the first song Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to dance on after tying the knot, making the bride storm out of her own reception.

