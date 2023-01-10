 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
David Beckham's son Cruz and his girlfriend take the family dogs for a stroll

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham was spotted together with his girlfriend Tana as they took the family dogs for a stroll around Notting Hill on Tuesday.

The aspiring singer coordinated his outfit with his ladylove, both opting to wear padded jackets and knitted beanie hats.

He completed his casual look with a brown hoodie and black cargo trousers with a pair of white trainers.

Tana, who's been dating the model since May, wore a grey sweater with her sleeveless jacket and a pair of baggy trousers with multiple pocket detail.

Their outing comes after David celebrated New Year's Eve with a family firework night and took to Instagram to share a snap while admitting he missed his eldest son Brooklyn.

The former footballer, 47, looked dapper in a tuxedo in the shot, where he was joined by his wife Victoria, 48, and children Romeo, 20, Cruz, and Harper, 11.

Budding chef Brooklyn, 23, has spent the festive period away from his famous family, celebrating with his new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and her family.

