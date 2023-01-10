Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer

Janey Godley has shared that people keep asking her how long she has left to live following the return of her ovarian cancer.



The comedian, 61, announced in December that the terminal disease had come back while vowing to tour until the end of her life, now stating she'll 'go out with a bang'.

Telling Lorraine she's unable to predict the remaining length of her lifetime, she spoke candidly during a Tuesday appearance on the ITV daytime show.

She said: 'Because of my cancer diagnosis this will be my last tour. I can't wait to laugh and not talk about my blood count.'





The TV personality added of her family: 'I know the reason they're sad is because of me. We have to have laughter. We have to have giggles.'

Last month, Janey revealed that her cancer has returned in a candid Instagram video, as she vowed to continue to tour until the end of her life.

The star reassured fans that she would still be performing her Not Dead Yet tour next year and said she was the type to 'die on her feet' and not on her knees.