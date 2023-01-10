Mr India’s cinematographer Peter Pereira passes away at 93: Amitabh Bachchan grieves

Mr India's cinematographer Peter Pereira dies at 93

Mr India’s cinematographer Peter Pereira passed away at age 93.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan grieves his loss and calls him a ‘legend’ in a tweet.

Amitabh was the one to break the news on the internet. He wrote, “Our industry lost a legend today. #PeterPereira was a pioneer in Cinematography in our films. One of the greatest!” Recalling the memories of Peter, he also added, “I remember him fondly from the sets of my father’s films that I visited as a child. Kind, loving, dignified and brilliant. Rest in Peace, sir.”

Peter was blind for over 20 years. Aside from Mr. India, he worked for films like Sheshnaag, Ajooba, Border and Aa Gale Lag Jaa. He was briefly a part of Indian cinema back in nineties. He was last seen in filmmaker Hemant Chaturvedi’s documentary.





Expressing his grief, Hemant wrote, “Other than his presence in my documentary film, there exists only one other interview of the man who spawned several generations of excellence. He is the star of my documentary and his affect on my life cannot be explained. It’s a sad reflection of the Bombay film industry and it’s abject selfishness and arrogance that is continuously appalling and grotesque. I wish Peter Uncle eternity and immortality. There will never be another one like him. He would have been 94 this year.”