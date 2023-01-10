 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

File Footage

Nicola Peltz reportedly has no intention to become a part of her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s “struggling” fashion empire which has landed in £66.3 million debt.

The Transformers star wants to build her own personal brand with husband Brooklyn Beckham as she is making connections with younger, trendier celebrities, as per Heat Magazine.

“Nicola has a really clear vision for them as a couple, without influence from the Beckhams,” the source said. “She wants them to front major fashion campaigns and really be a part of the next generation.”

“She feels as though this is their moment to shine and, if anything, cut their ties with the Beckhams,” the insider revealed.

This comes amid reports that Victoria’s fashion and cosmetics empire has recorded losses of £66.3 m, since it was founded, despite a year of "double-digit sales growth.”

Latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd show it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020, as per The Mirror.

The insider further said that Nicola Peltz “doesn’t want to be part of Vic’s struggling fashion empire – she wants her and Brooklyn to build their own brand, aligning with more relevant stars rather than the likes of Vic and her friends.”

“They’re really keen to expand their influential circle, and they’re looking for cool types who are making serious waves in the entertainment world,” the source added.

