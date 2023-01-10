 
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside post enjoying a night out with Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski stepped outside in style as she went solo on Monday when she was seen taking a walk in New York City.

The 31-year-old model looked totally relaxed and casual after a fun night out on Saturday with the comedian Eric André.

She showcased some of her casual fashion sense with a puffy burgundy North Face jacket that was sure to keep her warm on the chilly day.

The brunette beauty layered her look with a soft black sweater underneath the jacket.

Emily stayed casual with her footwear, opting for brilliant white trainers.

The in-demand model — who was last seen enjoying a kiss with artist Jack Greer last month — was spotted enjoying an intimate night out with the comedian Eric André, 39, in New York City on Saturday night.

He is her latest in a string of high-profile dates including Pete Davidson, Greer, and DJ Orazio Rispo.

The two certainly seemed comfortable with each other as they strolled around the Big Apple with their arms wrapped around one another over the weekend.

