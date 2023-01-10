Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’

Austin Butler has recently explained how Leonardo DiCaprio’s words keeps him “grounded” amid his award-worthy performance in Elvis.



“It's really how lucky we all are,” said Butler in a latest interview with E! News.

Butler revealed that his Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood co-star gave him advice which is “to stay humble and to stay grateful, really, is kind of the core of what we talk about”.

Besides DiCaprio’s wise words, the Oscar winner pointed out other ways of “staying down to Earth”.

“I have a dog and he is therapeutic. I think, you know, spending time in nature… I try to spend some silent time every day and just focus on all there is to be grateful for,” mentioned the 31-year-old.

Elsewhere in interview, Butler discussed about playing music Legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic and memorable scenes from the movie.

“I'll say walking out on the Vegas stage the first time, and the way that we filmed it as one, continuous concert,” disclosed the actor.

He explained, “The curtain came up, and I was able to walk out and do the entire concert. So, that was an experience I don't think I'll ever have again. It was really special.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Butler commented that he’d love to “work with Paul Thomas Anderson.

“That's my dream right now,” he added.