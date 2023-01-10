 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 10, 2023

Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’
Austin Butler cites Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice on ‘staying grounded’

Austin Butler has recently explained how Leonardo DiCaprio’s words keeps him “grounded” amid his award-worthy performance in Elvis.

“It's really how lucky we all are,” said Butler in a latest interview with E! News.

Butler revealed that his Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood co-star gave him advice which is “to stay humble and to stay grateful, really, is kind of the core of what we talk about”.

Besides DiCaprio’s wise words, the Oscar winner pointed out other ways of “staying down to Earth”.

“I have a dog and he is therapeutic. I think, you know, spending time in nature… I try to spend some silent time every day and just focus on all there is to be grateful for,” mentioned the 31-year-old.

Elsewhere in interview, Butler discussed about playing music Legend Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic and memorable scenes from the movie.

“I'll say walking out on the Vegas stage the first time, and the way that we filmed it as one, continuous concert,” disclosed the actor.

He explained, “The curtain came up, and I was able to walk out and do the entire concert. So, that was an experience I don't think I'll ever have again. It was really special.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Butler commented that he’d love to “work with Paul Thomas Anderson.

“That's my dream right now,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began

Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began
Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great
Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit

Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside post enjoying a night out with Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside post enjoying a night out with Eric Andre
Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character

Sara Waisglass gives a befitting reply to hate over her Ginny & Georgia’s character
Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?

Andrew Tate fears to be killed in prison?
Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire

Nicola Peltz doesn’t want to be part of Victoria Beckham’s ‘struggling’ fashion empire
'Vibrating with the universe!' Madonna engages in traditional rituals

'Vibrating with the universe!' Madonna engages in traditional rituals

Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of court's decision

Andrew Tate seen upset as he returns to prison ahead of court's decision
Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer

Janey Godley irked by fans questions amid terminal cancer
Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell

Prince Harry attacks his mother Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell