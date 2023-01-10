 
Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great

Gwyneth Paltrow recalled '90s nightlife before social media in a recent interview and shared that life was great without social media as one could have fun and dance freely and not get caught by the cameras, as reported by Fox News.

Gwyneth said, "It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught. You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table. There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi."

She further added, "You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know. I have to say I loved every single stage…and every stage I felt like ‘oh I wish I could freeze time like I'm never going to love them more than this,’ and then you just love them more."

Gwyneth was living a high life in the '90s as she confessed to using drugs during that period. She is married to director Brad Falchuk and shares 2 kids with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

