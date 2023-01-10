Raashii Khanna thought only 'certain' people could work in Dharma movies

 
Raashii Khanna will be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in Yodha
Actor Raashii Khanna's childhood dream which was to be a Dharma heroine. 

She made her debut alongside John Abraham in Madras Café helmed by Shoojit Sircar. She will be seen in Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra.

In an interview with Mid-Day, she said, “I thought only certain people got to be a Dharma heroine. I didn’t think it was easy for people who come from outside to bag such films. So, the fact that I am in this film, opens doors for others."

She will also be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon in Prime Video's Farzi which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The web series, which marks the streaming platforms debuts of Shahid and Vijay, will be out on February 10. 

