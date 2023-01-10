 
Amanda Holden enjoys rainy day following her luxury £1.7K night Mauritius holiday

Amanda Holden was spotted enjoying a rainy day in London on Tuesday as she departed work at Heart FM.

She recently enjoyed a lavish winter break in Mauritius at a five-star hotel.

The presenter, 51, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a dog tooth mini skirt as she showed off her sun-kissed legs following her luxury £1.7K a night African getaway.

Despite the weather, Amanda was all smiles as she shielded herself with a large umbrella and briskly walked home from the studio.

She opted for a cream turtleneck knit with gold buttons across the shoulders and a pair of suede stilettos.

To complete her classic look, the television personality carried a nude handbag and styled her blonde hair straight.

It comes after Amanda kicked off her new year with a bang as she has been soaking up the sun on a £1.7k a night holiday in Mauritius.

