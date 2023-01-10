 
entertainment
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share tendency to lead with hearts over heads, expert

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share “strong emotional” connection with each other despite the NBA player’s repeated infidelity.

Michelle Bell, compatibility expert, talked to The Sun that the former lovers share a tendency to lead with their hearts over their heads.

However, their special bond would not stop the basketball player to take advantage of the reality TV star’s "selfless and overly compassionate" nature,” Bell shared.

The Good American co-founder supported her ex after his mother passed away last week as they both have love of family and a habit of following their heart.

"Pisces (Tristan) and Cancer (Khloe) are hugely compatible, they’ll bond over family and the home," says Bell, whose app is available on Apple and Android,” Bell told the outlet.

"They're both water signs so they’re big dreamers and will have a strong emotional bond. They’re also extremely intuitive. Both signs lead with their heart, not their head, so it’s a much more emotional relationship rather than a practical one.

She went on to add that Khloe's sign makes her a "truly genuine person but also such a worrier," and though she's certainly not weak, she has an "honest soul" and tries to "see the best in everyone — which can be to her detriment.”

As for Tristan, Bell said that he is a "free spirit" who likes to "sample everything that life has to offer," and Khloe's insecurities "might be overwhelmed by the Metal Horses' (Tristan) tough and unapologetic ways."

But though Tristan is "very strong on one level," his signs indicate that he can also be "sensitive and worrisome."

"They’re quite contradictory characters. They’re lovely and sweet with no inherent malice whatsoever, they’re just very conflicted. There is a lot of inner frustration, so they may be a little tempestuous at times."

Khloe’s also "far too sensitive" and will be "easily undermined because any criticism instantly exacerbates that worrisome nature."

