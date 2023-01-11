 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry shares intimate details of steamy London reunion with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry shares intimate details of steamy London reunion with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry appeared to share everything about his and Meghan Markle's love life in his newly released memoir Spare, revealing very steamy details of the couple's intimate moments at Soho House in the early days of their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex proudly recalls loved-up moments when he and Meghan reunited in London after spending weeks apart in the summer of 2016.

Harry did not appeared hesitant to reveal that he and Meghan spent the night at one of the Soho House branches on the day of the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

He recalled the moment he waited 'breathlessly' outside Meghan's room until she opened the door and 'pulled me inside'.

Lilibet and Archie's father Harry hinted the passionate clinch that followed his and wife Meghan's reunion, saying: "I want to say we hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. But I don't think there was time."

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt felt starstruck by John Cusack

Brad Pitt felt starstruck by John Cusack
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share tendency to lead with hearts over heads, expert

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson share tendency to lead with hearts over heads, expert
Amanda Holden enjoys rainy day following her luxury £1.7K night Mauritius holiday

Amanda Holden enjoys rainy day following her luxury £1.7K night Mauritius holiday
Brad Pitt feels J.D. in 'Thelma and Louise' was his breakout role

Brad Pitt feels J.D. in 'Thelma and Louise' was his breakout role
Victoria Beckham feels ‘so hurt’ after losing contact with Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham feels ‘so hurt’ after losing contact with Brooklyn Beckham

50 Cent says Eminem turned down $9 million collaboration to perform at World Cup in Qatar

50 Cent says Eminem turned down $9 million collaboration to perform at World Cup in Qatar
Nicolas Cage shares his thoughts on Face/Off sequel

Nicolas Cage shares his thoughts on Face/Off sequel
Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began

Adam DeVine reveals 'Workaholics' was cancelled 5 weeks before production began
Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

Johnny Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez gets new job as NBC legal analyst

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great

Gwyneth Paltrow says life before social media was great
Prince Harry's U-turn over royal 'racism': Angela Levin blasts Duke's hypocrisy

Prince Harry's U-turn over royal 'racism': Angela Levin blasts Duke's hypocrisy
Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit

Chris Harrison reveals he got sick and lost 20 pounds after ‘The Bachelor’ exit