Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Wife of former French president slammed for sharing Harry and Meghan's edited picture

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Carla Bruni, French model and wife of the former president Nicolas Sarkozy, has been slammed for posting an edited picture of Prince Harry with Yoko Ono.

In the now deleted photo, Harry's wife Meghan Markle was replaced with Ono, who is accused of playing a role in breaking up the Beatles.

Defending Bruni, her admireres said there was nothing wrong with Bruni's Instagram post because Meghan Markle has also broken up Harry from his family.

Hours after sharing the edited picture, Carla Burni deleted it from Instagram account.

Harry is currently making headlines for his book titled "Spare" which officially released on Tuesday but leaked online a few days ago.

