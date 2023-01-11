 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
Britney Spears' upcoming music video with Beyoncé axed: Report

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Britney Spears' upcoming music video with Beyoncé axed: Report

Britney Spears and Beyoncé’s much awaited music video collaboration has been axed, revealed an insider.

The Break My Soul hitmaker asked the Toxic singer to be a part of one of her music videos but the plan did not work out, Page Six reported.

The reason why the collaboration, which would've been the second project of the music divas together, was scrapped before execution is still a mystery.

Britney and Beyoncé thrilled the audience back in 2004 when they starred in a Pepsi commercial alongside Pink.

This music video would’ve been Britney’s second music-related project since she got her freedom following 13-year-long conservatorship.

Britney released her comeback song Hold Me Closer with Sir Elton John last year which was an updated version of the Rocket Man singer’s 1971 hit number Tiny Dancer.

As for Beyoncé, the singer is still enjoying the success of her last album Renaissance dropped in 2021 which shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart in July and bagged nine Grammy Nominations.

