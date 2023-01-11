 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Kardashians ripped for ‘paying’ for their ‘fake lips’ before Golden Globes Awards

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Kardashians ripped for ‘paying’ for their ‘fake lips’ before Golden Globes Awards
Kardashians ripped for ‘paying’ for their ‘fake lips’ before Golden Globes Awards

Kardashians were recently ripped for their ‘fake lips’ by Sheryl Lee Ralph during an interview at the Golden Globes Awards.

During her conversation with InStyle, Sheryl was asked to give advice to her 15-year-old self.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head,” she said.

"And there is certainly nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips,” the nominee for the prestigious awards show added.

"Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph! You're good!" she added.

Reacting to Sheryl’s jibe at one of the most influential families, fans showered their support on the actress.

While fan wrote: “Oh, she's so mother for that”, another expressed: “I mean she’s not wrong. We’ve all seen their before pics.”

A third comment read: “I love The Kardashians, but god (expletive) what a queen.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wants more kids after welcoming son with Tristan Thompson
Britney Spears' upcoming music video with Beyoncé axed: Report

Britney Spears' upcoming music video with Beyoncé axed: Report
Michelle Yeoh wins her first her nomination at Golden Globes 2023

Michelle Yeoh wins her first her nomination at Golden Globes 2023
Complete list of winners for Golden Globes 2023

Complete list of winners for Golden Globes 2023
Khloe Kardashian getting back together with ex Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian getting back together with ex Tristan Thompson?

Prince Harry's book becomes UK's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time

Prince Harry's book becomes UK's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time

Wife of former French president slammed for sharing Harry and Meghan's edited picture

Wife of former French president slammed for sharing Harry and Meghan's edited picture

Princess Diana look-alike says Harry needs to deal with 'Mummy issues'

Princess Diana look-alike says Harry needs to deal with 'Mummy issues'
Prince Harry thought Camilla would be 'less dangerous' if King Charles married her

Prince Harry thought Camilla would be 'less dangerous' if King Charles married her
Prince Harry recalls burying his child in 'tiny package' at 'secret place'

Prince Harry recalls burying his child in 'tiny package' at 'secret place'
Kate Middleton look alike says her ‘American’ husband is ‘dramatic’ like Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton look alike says her ‘American’ husband is ‘dramatic’ like Meghan Markle
Death of Prince William's godfather brings an end to dynasty

Death of Prince William's godfather brings an end to dynasty