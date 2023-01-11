 
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' sequel: 'We can't take it forward'

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

'RRR' wins its first award at the Golden Globes 2023

Amid the historic achievement at the Golden Globes 2023, RRR director SS Rajamouli opened up about the sequel of the film, said that the team has a fantastic idea.

While showing his presence at the Red Carpet of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, Rajamouli confirmed the sequel of his magnum opus RRR.

He added: “When the film released and got a great reception, we toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had a few good ideas, but not a compelling one.”

“Then, after it started finding its reception in the West, a few weeks back when we were discussing it again with my father and my cousin who are a part of the writing team, a fantastic idea came up and we immediately started writing. But, until the script is done, we can’t take it forward, but we are in the process of doing that.”

During the red carpet interview, the director as also asked who got the most injured while shooting the phenomenal action sequences to which he replied: “I never hurt them; I took care of them like babies. No one ever got hurt.”

Film RRR’s song Natu Natu received a Golden Globes Award in the category of Best Original Song, reports IndiaToday. 

