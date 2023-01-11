Hrithik Roshan talks about upcoming film 'Fighter': 'We are shooting with real fighter jets’

Hrithik Roshan recalled the experience of shooting with real fighter jets for his upcoming film Fighter.



In his latest interview with PinkVilla, Hrithik said that “We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself.”

On the other hand, the 49-year-old actor about his two upcoming projects War and Krrish 4 said that “Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression, I am not saying anything.”

Coming to Krrish 4, the actor added that "I think, we should all get together and send out a little prayer. Everything is set but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline and it will happen real soon."

Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.