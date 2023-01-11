BIGBANG's Taeyang, BTS' Jimin upcoming collab single 'VIBE' trailer out now: Video

BIGBANG's Taeyang has released the trailer for his upcoming comeback single VIBE featuring BTS star Jimin.



The teaser shows the chill chemistry of the two vocalists with smoothing and medium-tempo beats.



This is the first collaboration between BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin for a new single VIBE. The upcoming highly anticipated song will be released on January 13, 2023.

Recently, Taeyang also shared the poster of the song and confirmed the collaboration with the BTS star Jimin.

In the poster, the rival band star can be seen posing together with fierce gazes and explosive synergy.



