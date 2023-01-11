Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan wrap up shoot for upcoming film 'Shehzada': See pics

'Shehzada' is set to release on February 10,2023

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have wrapped up the shoot for Shehzada.

On Tuesday, Kriti dropped a few pictures from the sets with co-star Kartik, Director Rohit Dhawan and Manisha Koirala.

While sharing the pictures, she wrote: “And it’s finally a wrap!! #Shehzada. Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end.. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon. Stay tuned.”

Shehzada is going to mark as Sanon and Aaryan’s second on-screen collaboration together after Luka Chuppi. The film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo starring Allu Arjun.



Fans are also excited for this collaboration between the two top actors of the Bollywood industry. One of fans, while expressing his/her excitement, wrote: “Two Top Actors Kriti with Kartik in Shehzada….” Meanwhile another fan wrote: “So looking forward to this one!”

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada’s trailer will be out tomorrow. Whereas, the film is slated to release in theatres on February 10, reports IndianExpress.