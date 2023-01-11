 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Ali Sethi unlocks another achievement as he makes it to 'Coachella'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 11, 2023

Ali Sethi becomes the second Pakistani artist to be performing at the 'Coachella'

Pasoori singer Ali Sethi achieves another milestone as he makes his way to the Coachella festival.

Ali shared this exciting news himself through his Instagram where he asked his fans and followers to join him at the center stage of Coachella.

He wrote: “Aajaao Saaray @coachella. Persale starts Friday January 13th at 11 AM PT. “

Sethi shared the complete artist line-up of the three-day musical show that included; Bad Bunny, Black Pink and Frank Ocean as headliners. Meanwhile, other artists who will be performing at the world’s biggest stage also includes: Chemical Brothers, Becky G, Rosalia, India’s Diljit Dosanjh, Blondie, and many more.

Our very own Ali Sethi will be performing on the second day of the event.

The 38-years old singer becomes the second Pakistani singer to be performing at the Coachella. Previously, Grammy Award winner Arooj Aftab got the chance to perform at the prestigious platform.

The Coachella festival tickets including; the VIP and General Admission passes, will be going on sale this Friday January 13. 

